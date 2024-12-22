Yemen's Houthis Claim Striking U.S. Aircraft Carrier, Downing Warplane

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Dec 23 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said, they attacked a U.S. aircraft carrier with eight missiles and 17 drones, and downed a U.S. fighter jet, yesterday.

The Houthis successfully struck aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its escorts, thwarting the joint U.S.-British attack on Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“Our forces shot down an American F/A-18 fighter jet, during the operation, as it attempted to intercept our missiles and drones,” Sarea added.

Earlier yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that, two U.S. Navy pilots ejected safely after their fighter jet was shot down over the Red Sea, in an apparent“friendly fire” incident.

“The guided-missile cruiser, USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18,” CENTCOM said.

The incident came, the same day the U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility reportedly operated by the Houthis within Sanaa, and shot down multiple Houthi one-way attack drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea, according to a separate statement by CENTCOM.– NNN-SABA