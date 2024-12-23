'Stubborn, Anti-Farmer', Kharge Attacks Centre While Paying Tribute To Chaudhary Charan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Centre of being stubborn and anti-farmer, hoping that the would not do injustice to the farmers and implement its promises.

He said this while paying tribute to former Prime Chaudhary Charan Singh, whose birth anniversary is marked as the Farmers' Day.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Farmer is India, the pride of the country. Warm wishes to all sisters and brothers, and labourers on Farmer's Day. Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary, who fought for the farmers of the country."

Attacking the Modi-led Centre, the Congress chief accused the government of being stubborn and anti-farmer. "It is hoped that the Modi government will not do further injustice to our farmers through its stubbornness and anti-farmer policies and will implement its old promises," he further wrote.

Even as Kharge attacked the government on the farmers' issues, the Centre on Sunday said it has been recognising the vital role of farmers and has introduced a suite of initiatives designed to support their socio-economic upliftment and ensure sustainable agricultural growth.

"These programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM-KMY), are aimed at providing financial security, risk mitigation, and long-term social security for farmers," said a government statement.

It said that by addressing both immediate challenges and long-term needs, these schemes underscore the government's commitment to nurturing the backbone of the nation and fostering a sustainable agricultural future.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others paid rich tributes to the former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, Delhi. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary -- RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh -- was also present with the Vice President.

After paying tributes, the Vice President said, "On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, I salute all the farmers of India. In 2001, the right decision was taken and Kisan Diwas was started in the name of such a great man who dedicated his life to the nation's development along with the farmers and rural development. His thinking and philosophy are exemplary for all of us."