Turkiye Calls On Israeli Occupation To Respect Syria's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's Foreign Hakan Fidan called on the Israeli on Sunday to respect Syria's and territorial integrity.

In a press with Syria new administration leader Ahmad Al-Shar'a, Fakan asserted not to further jeopardize regional security, urging the international community to take concrete action against Israel's unlawful actions.

The minister said it is "absolutely unacceptable" to tolerate Israel exploiting the current situation to seize Syria's territories, referring to Israel's recent on Syrian lands after the fall of the Ba'ath regime.

Turkish top diplomat said that during his talks he stressed on the need for an orderly transition and stability in Syria, with security, the rule of law, and minority protection as key priorities.

Establishing a peaceful and just Syria would be the greatest success, he said, stressing that restoring all state functions is key to achieving this.

Pointing out that the new administration needs an opportunity and means to implement its plans, the foreign minister urged to lift sanctions on the country.

"The lifting of sanctions on Syria, the normalization of the country, and the establishment of security are crucial in this regard," he said.

Emphasizing that preparations for the reconstruction of Syria should begin as soon as possible, Fidan said: "Creating an environment that will enable the voluntary and safe return of our Syrian brothers to their country can only be achieved in this way."

The Turkish state, its people, and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will always stand by Syria and its people, he added.

"As Tأ1⁄4rkiye, we're ready to share our expertise in restructuring state institutions and building capacity," Fidan said, adding that Tأ1⁄4rkiye will also fully support Syria in its fight against Daesh or ISIS terror group. "We will never allow ISIS (Daesh) to exploit the situation." (end)

aas







MENAFN22122024000071011013ID1109021976