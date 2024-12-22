Russian Forces Use 'Hedgehog' Traps, Explosive Drones To Target Drivers In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have been remotely scattering "hedgehog" traps on roads in Kherson, designed to puncture vehicle tires. After a car hits one of these traps and stops to replace the damaged wheel, drones armed with explosives are deployed to attack.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this tactic on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian occupiers are scattering 'hedgehog' traps remotely on roads. When a car's wheel is damaged by a trap and the driver stops, a drone carrying explosives arrives," the statement explained.

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and avoid stopping in unsafe areas. If a metal triangle trap damages a tire, authorities advise finding a secure location to replace the wheel.