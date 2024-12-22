Changing Global Geopolitics & Implications For Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
by Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan
IT seems that rapidly changing global geopolitics may have
direct impact on Pakistan's economy, society, security and
politics, pulling towards sanctions and tough times ahead. The US
Trump Administration signalling has already alarmed the policy
makers of Pakistan on numerous issues mainly Politics and security.
The US emerging slant depicts a pro-Imran, demanding his release or
some Political reconciliation in the days to come. Additionally,
Pakistan's Foreign Office strongly criticized the USA for imposing
new sanctions against its long-range ballistic missile program,
labelling the move as“double standards and discriminatory
practices.
Most recently, the US State Department spokesperson Mathew
Miller announced the measures saying they were imposed under an
executive order that“targets proliferators of weapons of mass
destruction and their means of delivery. Miller said the sanctions
cover Pakistan's state-owned National Defence Complex and three
entities collaborating with it in the development of long-range
ballistic missiles, including the Shaheen series of missiles.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected the move as“unfortunate and
biased.” The ministry statement said Islamabad's defence
capabilities are aimed at safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty and
preserving peace in South Asia.
Moreover, it seems that the latest US installment of sanctions
defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate
military asymmetries. It fears that such biased policies will have
dangerous implications for the strategic stability of South East
Asia and beyond. Resultantly, Pakistan's strategic program would be
in the line of fire. The accompanying US State Department factsheet
said the Islamabad-based National Defence Complex has worked to
acquire items“intended to be used as launch support equipment for
ballistic missiles and missile testing equipment” to advance the
country's missile development program. The other companies hit by
the US sanctions are Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons
Private Ltd., and Rockside Enterprise, all located in Karachi.
Pakistan's Shaheen surface-to-surface rocket is capable of carrying
nuclear warheads to a range of approximately 2,750 kilometres, with
experts saying the range enables the solid-fuelled, multistage
missile to reach targets anywhere in India and parts of the Middle
East.
Comparative studies reveal that both India and Pakistan oppose
and refuse to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty, an international
agreement aimed at curbing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
However, it is unfortunate that the United States has imposed these
sanctions on a close and longstanding strategic partner like
Pakistan. The move appears one-sided, discriminatory, and targeted,
pressuring Pakistan's policymakers to align with U.S. interests.
Therefore, fostering national unity, ensuring political stability,
achieving economic sustainability, and promoting social cohesion
are essential strategies for navigating imminent diplomatic
pressures and geopolitical manoeuvrings.
The Syrian fall has opened a new hot debate in the Middle East
speculating a grand bargain providing a walk-over to Israel inching
towards normalization and ultimately recognition. Sequence of
events clearly indicates a secret compromise among the various
regional power brokers in Syria giving a comparative advantage to
Israel against its competitors. Unfortunately, Iran has emerged as
the biggest loser of this sudden shifting of regional and global
geopolitics ranging from Lebanon to Yemen, Syria to Iraq
marginalizing its geostrategic axis of resistance.
It is feared that spillover geopolitical and geostrategic
ramifications of Syria and emerging Middle East has direct and
indirect policy readjustments for Pakistan in the days to come
aligning with the Saudi's next step for Israel. It seems that Asia
Pacific is inching towards“New Ukraine” compelling all main
stakeholders to secure their socio-economic, geopolitical and
geostrategic vested interests. The deployment of latest ballistic
missiles, building of new military bases, joint drills, military
alliances, army supplies and close cooperation on security, nuclear
submarines, space, satellite cooperation and last but not least,
trying to change the current status quo of the South China Sea all
may force Pakistan's policy makers to change its“Look East Policy”
in the days to come.
The emerging diplomatic wisdom speaks loud and clear that the
Russia-Ukraine conflict is going to be settled very soon. President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy changing stance to compromise with Russia and
latest statement of the Russian President Vladimir Putin showing
his readiness to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with US
President-elect Donald Trump on ending the war and had no
conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities is a
welcome move. Thus 'Trump: The Art of the Deal', seems to be once
again in action.
In summary, the policy makers of Pakistan's military and
civilian should chalk out a holistic and comprehensive foreign and
security policies tackling with the imminent fallout of
Trumponomics and Trump-Geopolitics start consulting with iron-clad
brother China because expected high tariffs and militarization of
Asia & Indo Pacific and forceful encircling of the South China Sea
have many common strategic points of collaboration and
cooperation.
The author suggests that close liaison with Saudi Arabia must be
established seeking some essential strategic cushions for the
country in the Middle East. Increasing diplomatic ties with Türkiye
and Iran would also be beneficial for Pakistan for a joint
response. Economic ties with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
would further diversify the country's trans-regional connectivity,
exports, economic integration and, above all, political bargaining
in the future. Safety, security of the Chinese and CPEC projects
would be game changer encouraging its private companies to invest
more and more in the country gearing towards greater progress and
prosperity. Economic self-reliance, security sovereignty and
political stability must be pursued by rising above self-perceived
indispensability and civil disobedience, working collectively for
the nation and its people.
-The writer is President, Pak-China Corridor of
Knowledge, Executive Director, CSAIS, regional expert: China, CPEC
& BRI.
