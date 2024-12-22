Lebanese Min. Expresses Gratitude For Kuwait's Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoub Khadaj

BEIRUT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's of Environment Dr. Nasser Yassin expressed his gratitude on Sunday for Kuwait's efforts in helping Lebanon in these difficult circumstances.

This came during the reception of Minister Yassin, accompanied by Charge d'Affaires of Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon Counselor Yassin Al-Majed, of an aid-loaded Kuwaiti Air Force plane, provided by the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait, at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

In a statement to KUNA, Yassin praised Kuwait's humanitarian efforts in supporting Lebanon during the Israeli occupation's aggression and the resulting displacement of residents.

On behalf of the Lebanese government, its Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad, he thanked the Lebanese Embassy and the Lebanese community in Kuwait for providing this aid, which comes with the support and solidarity of Kuwaiti government.

There are still a small number of shelters for the displaced, said Yassin, indicating that there are about 600,000 displaced citizens who are in need of this support.

For his part, Counselor Al-Majed told KUNA that this is the seventh plane, loaded with medical supplies and materials, as part of a donation campaign launched by the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait, from December 6 to 8. (end)

