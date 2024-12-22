Skyline Robotics And Alimak Partner To Automate Building Maintenance For New Construction Sites Globally

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Skyline Robotics and Alimak partner to automate building maintenance for new sites globally

December 22, 2024 by David Edwards

Skyline Robotics , a developer of window-cleaning robots for skyscrapers, and Alimak Group have reached a mutually exclusive agreement between the companies to create a“next-generation automated building maintenance unit” setting a new standard for architectural and asset management industries.

Alimak Group's global expertise in vertical access solutions and Skyline's deep tech and robotics expertise is a powerful combination in transforming the industry faced with increasingly complex design challenges, labor shortages and best practices.

Alimak Group has also made an undisclosed strategic investment in Skyline Robotics to further along the project development.

Philippe Gastineau, senior executive VP – façade access division and height safety and productivity solutions division at Alimak Group, says:“This partnership represents the next step in the evolution of BMU technology, making them smarter and more integral to modern asset management.

“By automating BMUs, we are redefining how buildings are maintained while supporting architects and developers in creating innovative, sustainable structures.”

The global construction industry, valued at $12.74 trillion globally, and automating the industry, especially for class A building construction will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contributes to sustainable building management and maintaining the facade post project.

This collaboration delivers a transformative approach that blends Alimak Group's industry-leading façade access solutions with Skyline Robotics' cutting-edge automation, paving a new age of building construction and maintenance.

Alimak will be integrating Skyline Robotics“Ozmo” – an industrial robotic arm that cleans windows – to provide autonomous window cleaning while providing data to an industry managed for“best practice” and maintain their assets while complying with environmental social and governance regulations that are extremely punitive.

Together, the companies aim to transform the way modern buildings are maintained, addressing the increasing needs for automated solutions and the growing demand for sustainable and more efficient solutions.

By integrating advanced artificial intelligence into BMU systems, the partnership sets a new benchmark for facade access innovation, operational excellence, and future-proofing real estate assets.

Michael Brown, CEO of Skyline Robotics, says:“We are leading a new era of automated facade access. Our exclusive partnership with Alimak Group further extends our vision to own the facade.

“We have seen the impact of automation in existing infrastructure such as our window cleaning robot Ozmo and now look to further transform the industry with the largest global provider of sustainable vertical access solutions.”