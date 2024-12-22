San Francisco-Based Personal Trainer Launches All-In-One Fitness Method Geared To Increase Longevity And Healthspan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dustin Millhollen, CSCS, MS In Nutrition believes that if you aren't first committed to the basics of healthy living, it's a waste of time to do trendy add-ons.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dustin Millhollen, Founder and Co-Owner of Mazama Wellness, a leading provider of longevity centered exercise and nutrition coaching, announced the launch of The TETRA MethodTM. Tetra, four in Greek, represents the program's four pillars and is inspired by the ancient Greek training philosophy that bears a similar name. With the goal of making you the most vibrant version of yourself, Mazama Wellness is set to raise the bar for personal training and nutrition in San Francisco.

The TETRA MethodTM uses tried and true exercise science and research based nutrition principles with the goal of improving many of the modifiable indicators of fitness and longevity.

Key features of The TETRA MethodTM include :

. One-on-One Personal Training

. A Personalized Fitness Assessment (Mobility, Movement Quality, Limitations)

. Biometric Assessment (VO2Max, Maximal Strength, Power, DEXA Scan, Nutrition Bloodwork)

. A Year-long Multiphasic Exercise Program

. Nutrition and Lifestyle Coaching

. Health and Wellness Practitioner Referral Network

“We're thrilled to release this uniquely comprehensive personal training method in San Francisco,” says Dustin Millhollen, CSCS, MS in Nutrition, MA in Philosophy.“The TETRA methodTM will impart all the benefits of a complete longevity exercise program with science-backed rationale for every feature. Meaning, it has everything you need and nothing you don't.”

Early adopters of The TETRA MethodTM have had breakthroughs in modifiable longevity markers such as maximal strength, muscle mass, cardiorespiratory health, and power; along with improving metabolic health through nutrition and lifestyle coaching.

James S. states“Dustin was an excellent partner in my journey to improve my overall health and healthspan/longevity. In particular I engaged him to help me add more structure and variety to my strength training, as well as to fine tune my form. Through his knowledge, structure, and patient persistence he delivered on those goals and more. After just a few months of working with him I not only feel stronger, but also more informed and more confident in my workouts.”

Mazama Wellness is dedicated to providing results for their clients. This is done through a combination of resistance and cardiorespiratory training that focuses on much more than just strength and muscle mass. They also emphasize improving VO2 Max - the gold standard test of cardiorespiratory fitness - which is correlated with living a longer and more active life. This type of vigorous exercise, along with resistance training, mobility exercises, and anti-inflammatory whole food nutrition will provide all the benefits exercise and eating right has to offer.

For more information about Mazama Wellness and their new fitness method, please visit or contact us at ....

-

Mazama Wellness provides premium personalized fitness and nutrition coaching backed by science and focused on longevity – coached by Dustin Millhollen, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with a Master's Degree in Nutrition. Designed for busy professionals and those that are serious about their health, this year-long program is centered around optimizing your wellness routine and helping you look fit and feel vibrant by incorporating strength training, cardiorespiratory exercise, mobility movement, and nutritional guidance – using your time as efficiently as possible.

Dustin Millhollen

Mazama Wellness

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.