GCC Unified Inmates Week 2024 Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MOI)'s Penal and Correctional Institutions Department (PCID) kicked off today the GCC Unified Inmates Week 2024 in Doha.

Themed toward the path of rehabilitation, the event is part of a social inclusion program for previously incarcerated individuals. It is annually held across the GCC countries in implementation of the decisions of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the GCC Ministers of Interior, and will continue until December 25, 2024.

Public Security Director General Maj. Gen. Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti inaugurated the event that was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, HE Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani, PCID Director Maj. Gen. Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed, alongside a host of directors of MOI's departments and representatives of the participating entities.

Maj. Gen. Al Sulaiti emphasized that MOI gives a special priority to PCID thanks to the humanitarian role it performs, along with the PCID's legal and security role, lauding its efforts in advancing the level of services afforded to male and female inmates at all levels of social, health, psychological and educational care.

He commended PCID's unwavering collaboration with the relevant entities to rehabilitate inmates and include them in the community, as part of the penal philosophy that intends to prevent the resurgence of crimes through providing an environment conducive for inmates to return as good people to the society.

For his part, Maj. Gen Al Sayed said the GCC unified inmates' week is part of the social inclusion program to help released inmates serve the society, highlighting that the event features an exhibition that showcases the most salient initiatives undertaken by PCID, in collaboration with relevant community and interagency institutions.

He added that the exhibition showcases the rehabilitation programs that embody the keenness to safeguard inmates' rights and provide them with the opportunities to internalize essential skills required for their inclusion after serving their sentence.

Al Sayed expressed his gratitude to government and civil society institutions for their productive cooperation in fostering the correctional and rehabilitation efforts for inmates, thereby broadening new horizons for their effective inclusion and constructive contribution in the community.

Alongside the security exhibition, the event brings together several MOI departments, including PCID, General Department of Criminal Investigation, the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, the Department of Human Rights, the Community Policing Department, the Juvenile Police Department, the Medical Services Department in addition to the Ministry of Awqaf, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, as well as the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The week features sporting and recreational events, a family day for inmates, visits to patients from inmates of correctional institutions in hospitals, along with a collection of pavilions that showcase the role of interagency institutions and civil society organizations in inmates' rehabilitation.

In addition, the week emphasizes the support and assistance provided to their families, as well as the delivery of a wide array of awareness messages aimed at fostering the culture of acceptance and inclusion for released inmates, in addition to promoting their inclusion in the society through the post-release care and support.