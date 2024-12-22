India Set To Become Developed Nation By 2047: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 22 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said with the rapid and continuous development works being carried out across the country, India is set to become a developed nation by 2047.

He said every scheme in the country is being implemented with the aim of benefiting the common people.

Interacting with the public in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, the Chief Minister heard public issues as well as development works. The Chief Minister directed officials for prompt resolution.

In response to the citizens' request to relocate the Senior Secondary School to the vacant land near the BDPO office, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a proposal for it.“If the location is deemed suitable for the school, necessary action will be taken to facilitate the shift,” he added.

Upon receiving complaints from citizens regarding contaminated drinking water, the Chief Minister directed the Subdivisional Magistrate to address the issue promptly and improve the system for providing clean drinking water.

He said the health of the residents in the constituency must not be compromised.

Regarding concerns about the quality of the road construction work from Babain to Shahabad, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to assess the road's quality.“If any deficiencies are found, appropriate action should be taken against the responsible ones.”

The Chief Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is experiencing continuous development in all spheres.

He said the current pace of development is far greater than that of previous governments, and it is evident from the rapid progress being made that by 2047, India will establish itself as a developed nation.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said the“One Nation, One Election” initiative is a commendable decision for both the country and its citizens.

“Prime Minister Modi believes that conducting simultaneous elections will help save both time and resources spent on separate elections.”

Regarding tweets from Opposition parties, the Chief Minister said the Opposition has neither any issue and policy, nor leader.

“As a result, those in the opposition, with little to do, tend to oppose any positive initiatives,” Saini added.