Russia attacks Kiev in rebellious manner over Ukrainian use of Western-manufactured missiles

(MENAFN) Russia has launched missile strikes on Kiev in retaliation for Ukraine's use of US- and UK-made missiles to target Russian territory, the Russian Defense announced. On Wednesday, Ukraine fired six US-supplied ATACMS missiles and four UK-provided Storm Shadow cruise missiles at the Kamensky chemical plant in Russia’s Rostov Region. In response, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian command center and US-provided Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.



The Russian military also struck the Luch design bureau in Kiev, which produces missile systems such as Neptun and Olkha. Moscow confirmed that all targets were hit, and explosions were reported in several areas of the Ukrainian capital on Friday morning.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia's response to Ukrainian attacks on its territory was expected, following a shift in Western policy that allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using Western weapons. President Vladimir Putin had previously warned that such attacks would lead to further retaliation, including the use of Russia’s advanced weaponry.

