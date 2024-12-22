Palestinian resistance factions gather in Egypt to talk over ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Hamas has announced that Palestinian resistance factions, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, gathered in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss a potential ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement with the Israeli regime. The meeting, held on Friday evening, focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the possibility of reaching a ceasefire deal. The resistance groups expressed a willingness to end the war, noting that a ceasefire could be achieved if Israel refrains from setting new conditions during the negotiations.



The factions also discussed the latest developments surrounding the creation of a committee to manage Gaza after the war, signaling their readiness to address the political and governance aspects of the region once hostilities cease. This shows that the groups are planning for the future of Gaza, even as they focus on achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of prisoners held by Israel.



Despite the ongoing talks, the situation on the ground in Gaza remains dire. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has committed three massacres across Gaza, killing at least 21 Palestinians and injuring 61 others. The continuous airstrikes and violence have further escalated the humanitarian crisis, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.



As of the latest reports, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that over 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The death toll continues to rise, exacerbating international calls for a ceasefire and highlighting the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing violence in the region.

