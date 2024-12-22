IIM Sambalpur Announces Independent Admissions for MBA Programme 2025-27

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20 December, 2024; IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions and a pioneer in innovation, inclusiveness, and integrity, has announced a strategic shift in its admission process. In the new academic year 2025-2026, the trendsetter institute will independently conduct its admission process for its flagship MBA Programme. Additionally, the same admission process will be applied to the newly launched course MBA in Business Analytics, which offers an option for a dual degree from an international institute. This initiative represents a notable milestone in the institution’s journey.



This new admission process by IIM Sambalpur exemplifies the institution’s commitment to fostering a more holistic admissions experience through directly interacting with candidates. Moreover, it offers a unified and streamlined procedure for its MBA and MBA in Business Analytics Programmes. Furthermore, through this process, candidates are provided with flexible options to participate in personal interviews in either physical or virtual mode.



It is important to note that IIM Sambalpur ensures that the admissions are merit-based by using an aggregate of CAT 2024 scores, academic records, experience at work, and gender balance. The full details can be accessed through the website of the institute.



Important Takeaways from the Admission Process:

 Flexible Interview Modes: Candidates can opt for online interviews or attend offline interviews at the IIM Sambalpur campus or at its Delhi campus, thus providing maximum flexibility.

 Simultaneous Admissions: The same admission process would be followed for the flagship MBA and the new MBA (BA) programmes to streamline the experience of shortlisted candidates.

 Personalized Interactions: The direct, individualized interactions are conducted between IIM Sambalpur and prospective students to allow for better assessment in return.



Timeline of Admission:

 Students who will be shortlisted after the first round will receive intimation through email by January 10, 2025, and shall have to register on the portal on or before January 25, 2025. The candidates will be verify and update their information, and will have to upload the necessary documents while also indicating their preferred mode for interview should they be shortlisted

 The second list for personal interviews will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates, who will then be able to choose their preferred slots

 Personal interviews will be conducted between 3rd March, 2025 and April 18th, 2025. While online interviews will be held throughout this period, the dates for offline interviews at the Sambalpur and Delhi campuses will be published in due course.

 The first merit list will be announced tentatively on 10th May 2025 and thereafter, subsequent lists will be declared (if necessary) until all seats are filled.



Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “Since 2018, IIM Sambalpur has been a part of the Common Admission Process (CAP), where it has collaborated with other IIMs to collectively conduct the shortlisting and personal interview processes for the purpose of admissions into the MBA programme. The primary objective of this collaboration was to optimally use the limited resources during the initial years of the institute, and to provide candidates with a convenient option to avoid multiple interviews during the admission season. However, with the introduction of this new and independent admission process, IIM Sambalpur has opted to conduct its MBA admissions process independently similar to the earlier generation IIMs, allowing prospective candidates to be directly interviewed by the institute. Our aim is to offer a more tailored and seamless experience for applicants, in alignment with our vision to nurture talent and foster innovation.”



To accommodate candidates across India, interviews for the 2025-27 MBA batch will be conducted between March 3, 2025 and April 18, 2025 in the online mode. The first merit list will be tentatively declared on May 10th 2025, and subsequent merit lists (if required) will be declared per need till the MBA 2025-27 and MBA-BA 2025-27 batches complete their registration process.







MENAFN22122024005232011781ID1109020685