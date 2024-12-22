Young Archaeologists Recognized For Dedication To Field Research And Public Engagement
12/22/2024 2:10:04 AM
The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS held an
award ceremony to honor young researchers for their outstanding
contributions to archaeological fieldwork and public activities
during 2024, Azernews reports.
The event, led by the institute's director, Doctor of Philosophy
in History, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev, highlighted the
institute's commitment to fostering a new generation of
archaeologists in Azerbaijan.
Guliyev emphasized the importance of engaging youth in the
fields of archaeology and anthropology, ensuring their active
participation in field research to enhance their scientific
expertise. He noted that creating opportunities for young
researchers to contribute to the institute's public life is equally
essential.
"One of our main priorities is to recognize and reward the
efforts of young people in scientific research and public
activities. This year, several young employees stood out through
their dedication to fieldwork, including expeditions in the
liberated territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur, as well as
international archaeological projects across various regions,
including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," Guliyev stated.
He expressed optimism about the increasing involvement of young
researchers in the institute's activities in the coming years and
pledged his continuous support.
As part of the recognition, the institute awarded letters of
appreciation and cash prizes to outstanding young employees, funded
by extrabudgetary resources. The management also plans to sustain
this tradition, aiming to support distinguished researchers by
financing their participation in international conferences and
advanced scientific training programs abroad.
The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards to the
young archaeologists, celebrating their achievements in both field
research and public engagement throughout 2024.
