Young Archaeologists Recognized For Dedication To Field Research And Public Engagement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS held an award ceremony to honor young researchers for their outstanding contributions to archaeological fieldwork and public activities during 2024, Azernews reports.

The event, led by the institute's director, Doctor of Philosophy in History, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev, highlighted the institute's commitment to fostering a new generation of archaeologists in Azerbaijan.

Guliyev emphasized the importance of engaging youth in the fields of archaeology and anthropology, ensuring their active participation in field research to enhance their scientific expertise. He noted that creating opportunities for young researchers to contribute to the institute's public life is equally essential.

"One of our main priorities is to recognize and reward the efforts of young people in scientific research and public activities. This year, several young employees stood out through their dedication to fieldwork, including expeditions in the liberated territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur, as well as international archaeological projects across various regions, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," Guliyev stated.

He expressed optimism about the increasing involvement of young researchers in the institute's activities in the coming years and pledged his continuous support.

As part of the recognition, the institute awarded letters of appreciation and cash prizes to outstanding young employees, funded by extrabudgetary resources. The management also plans to sustain this tradition, aiming to support distinguished researchers by financing their participation in international conferences and advanced scientific training programs abroad.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards to the young archaeologists, celebrating their achievements in both field research and public engagement throughout 2024.