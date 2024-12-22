Foton View CS2 Diesel Van Launches in Oman with Enhanced Space and Reliable Performance

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC)

MUSCAT: Gulf Great Sands LLC, the exclusive importer of Foton in Oman, has officially launched the Foton View CS2 Diesel Van, bringing a new level of space and capability to Oman’s commercial vehicle market. Available in widebody and high roof configurations, the Foton View CS2 Diesel Van is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses, offering a spacious, dependable solution for a variety of cargo requirements.



Powered by a robust 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, the Foton View CS2 delivers 137 horsepower at 3500 rpm and a maximum torque of 300 Nm between 1800 and 2600 rpm. With its 6-speed manual transmission, the van provides smooth and precise gear shifts, ensuring an effortless driving experience across varying road conditions and load requirements.



The Foton View CS2’s widebody structure, measuring 1920 mm in width and paired with a high roof standing at 2285 mm, delivers an expansive interior ideal for ample cargo storage. With a length of 5390 mm and a wheelbase of 3110 mm, the van offers impressive stability and agility, making it suitable for both urban and long-distance transportation.



Tailored specifically for businesses, the high roof model’s 3-seater configuration comfortably accommodates the driver and two passengers, with the remaining space optimized for efficient cargo handling. The van’s exterior is built for practicality, featuring 195R15C steel wheels for enhanced durability, a side sliding door, and a rear lift door for easy loading and unloading.



Inside, the Foton View CS2 is equipped with essential comfort and convenience features, including hydraulic power-assisted steering, an integrated audio system supporting MP3, AUX, and USB connectivity, and remote central locking. The electric front windows feature one-touch functionality, and air conditioning keeps the cabin comfortable even on the hottest days.



Safety remains a top priority, with features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), which together ensure superior handling and braking control. The van also includes dual airbags and front fog lamps for enhanced driver safety, and reverse sensors aid in navigating tight spaces.



A spokesperson for Gulf Great Sands LLC (GGS) stated, “Foton is proud to introduce the View CS2 Diesel Van to the Omani market. With its spacious design, reliable performance, and advanced safety features, this vehicle is well-suited for the country’s demanding transportation needs. We are confident that it will serve as a valuable asset for businesses seeking a robust solution for their operations.”





