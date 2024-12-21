A Carrom Ball That Bowled Everyone: PM Writes To Ashwin On His Retirement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has expressed his heartiest congratulations to off-spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin on his illustrious career who retired from international cricket. The PM said the latter's "jersey no. 99 will be sorely missed" in the field.

Concluding his 14-year international career after the Gabba Test ended in a draw, Ashwin has left behind a rich legacy as one of India's greatest match-winners. His last international game was the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he took 1-53 in his 18 overs and made 29 runs with the bat.

In his letter, PM Modi described Ashwin's retirement as a surprising twist and equated it to an unexpected carrom ball instead of the anticipated off-breaks.

“The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone. However, everyone understands that this must have been a hard decision for you as well, especially after the outstanding career you have had playing for India,” the letter read.

“Please accept my heartiest congratulations on a career that has been full of brilliance, hard work and putting the team above everything else.

“As you bid farewell to international cricket, jersey number 99 will be sorely missed. Cricket lovers will miss the sense of expectation they felt when you took to the crease to bowl - there was always a feeling that you were weaving a web around the opponents that would trap a victim any moment. You possessed an uncanny ability to outwit batsmen with good old off-spin as well as innovative variations, as the situation demanded,” the letter continued.

Ashwin's international career began in 2010 when he debuted in ODIs against Sri Lanka. A year later, he made his Test debut against the West Indies. Over 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, he claimed 765 wickets across all formats.

“Each one of the 765 international wickets that you took across all formats was special. Holding the record of having the highest number of Player of the Series awards in Test matches shows the impact you had on the team's success in Tests over the last many years.

“As a young prospect, you took a five-wicket haul on Test debut and went on to be a part of the ODI World Cup-winning squad in 2011. By the time you bowled the team to victory in the last over of the Champions Trophy in 2013, you had become a key member of the team. Later, you played a crucial role as a senior in the team through multiple victories in all formats of the game. As a player who has been the ICC Cricketer of the Year, you have also won international acclaim and universal respect,” the letter read.

Ashwin played a key role in India's 12-year home dominance and the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. He is one of 11 all-rounders with 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets and shares the record for 11 Player-of-the-Series awards with Muttiah Muralitharan.

“You have showcased your all-round prowess by scoring a century and taking five wickets in the same match many times. With the bat in hand, too, you have given our nation many memories, including the brave match-saving innings in Sydney in 2021.

“Often people are remembered for some wonderful shot that they played. But you have the unique distinction of being remembered for both a shot and a leave in the legendary match of the WT20 in 2022. Your winning shot elicited great cheers. The way you left the ball before it, allowing it on its way to becoming a wide ball, showed your presence of mind.

“Even during moments of adversity, your sincerity and commitment came to the fore. We all remember the way you flew back to contribute to the team even when your mother was hospitalised and the time you kept playing against South Africa even when you couldn't get in touch with your family during the floods in Chennai.

“As one observes your career, your flexibility and adaptability stand out. The way you tailored your approach to suit various formats of the game was an asset to the team. I wonder if your education as an engineer helped you in the meticulous and detail-orientated approach that you are famous for. Many analysts and peers have praised your sharp cricketing brain. I am confident that such knowledge will come of use to youngsters of future generations.

“The wit and warmth that you bring to your conversations have been appreciated by fans. I hope that you will continue to post 'Kutti Stories' on cricket, sports and life in general.

“As an ambassador of the game, both on and off the field, you have made the nation and your family proud. I take this opportunity to congratulate your parents, your wife Prithi and your daughters as well. Their sacrifices and support, I am sure, have been crucial to your growth as a cricketer and as a person. I hope that you get to spend more time with them, something that you would have looked forward to all these years.

“May you find ways to continue contributing to the game that you dearly love. Once again, heartiest congratulations on an illustrious career and best wishes for the future,” it concluded.