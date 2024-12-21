War Update: 110 Combat Clashes Since Day-Start, Most Russian Assaults Recorded In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 100 combat engagements have already been reported along the frontlines of the Russo-Ukrainian war, while the situation is now tensest in Kursk region, where the Russians have already attempted 32 assaults on Ukrainian positions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Today, the communities of Leonivka and Hai in Chernihiv region; Porozok and Bachivsk in Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery fire, mortars, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units once. A battle is underway near Kozacha Lopan.

Kupiansk axis: Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Petropavlivka area, where they were held back.

Lyman axis: the invading army performed 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Terny, and Ivanivka. Nine battles are still in progress. The enemy launched airstrikes on Ivanivka and Yampolivka involving KAB glide bombs, and hit the settlement of Nadiia with unguided missiles. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defenses, inflicting losses on the enemy force.

Siversk axis: the invaders keep looking for the weaker spots in Ukraine's defenses near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, two futile enemy assaults have taken place here. The enemy dropped five guided bombs on Siversk.

Kramatorsk axis: since day-start, Russian wearplanes have hit Markove, Kostiantynivka and Chasiv Yar with KABs. Ukrainian defenders are repelling two enemy attacks in the Stupochky direction.

Toretsk axis: the aggressor has tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses four times in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba. The enemy is actively employing aviation. They launched KAB bombs at Romanivka and Katerynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Russian invaders made 15 attempts to dislodge Ukraine's defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Dachenske, and Novovasylivka. Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the onslaught, having repelled seven attacks. Eight clashes are still ongoing. Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne, and Zvirove were subjected to Russian bombardments.

Kurakhove axis: the enemy attacked nine times near Stari Terny, Kurakhove, and Dachne. Seven attempts by the invaders to advance have already been repelled.

Vremivka axis: 26 enemy attacks near Uspenivka, Yantarne, Novosilka, Blahodatne, and in the direction of Rozlyv and Odradne. The enemy is most active in the area of ​​Kostiantynopilske, where 14 clashes have been reported. Three battles are still ongoing. The aggressor launched an airstrike on Temyrivka, dropping a KAB glide bomb.

Orikhiv axis: the occupation forces stormed Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka and Piatykhatky six times. One clash is ongoing.

Kursk axis: Ukrainian defenders are repelling 19 enemy attacks. In total, the invaders have carried out 32 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops since day-start.

In the remaining axes, no significant changes have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Friday morning, Russian troops shelled Kherson, employing artillery, resulting in two civilian deaths and 11 injuries.