US State Department remains uncertain on accountability for war crimes by Assad regime

(MENAFN) The US State Department said on Thursday that it remains uncertain about how accountability for the war crimes committed by Syria’s Bashar Assad will be handled, noting that the decision would ultimately fall to the country’s future leadership.



"In practical terms, I’m not sure how that would work, especially given that Mr. Assad is no longer in the country," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said, responding to a question about whether the US supports an international investigation, potentially referring the regime to the International Criminal Court (ICC).



"Ultimately, this is a matter for the future governance of Syria and its representatives to decide," Patel added.



He emphasized the severity of the regime's actions, describing the detention and killing of hundreds of thousands of Syrians as "incredibly serious and concerning."



However, Patel also stressed that the fall of the Assad regime represented "a fundamental act of justice" and offered Syria a chance to transition toward a more "inclusive" government.

MENAFN21122024000045016755ID1109019689