8 People Killed, Wounded In Afghanistan Last Week

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the UN Security Council extended for 14 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and associated individuals, the IEA termed the decision repressive, Russian parliament approved law paving way for the normatlisation of ties with the IEA and European Union, Japan and Sweden announced over $57 million afs aid for Afghanistan.

Last week's major events



UN Security Council extended for 14 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against the IEA and associated individuals; the decision is repressive, says IEA

Russian parliament approved law to pave way for the normatlisation of ties with the IEA; IEA terms the decision as positive

US says that Afghanistan is in isolation but IEA reject the claim and said Kabul has relationships with different countreis EU, Japan and Sweden provide $57 million aid to Afghanistan

Casualties

Last week, four people were killed and as many injured in different incidents in Afghanistan.

A wife and husband were killed in the Khanqa district of Faryab province; a man killed her fiancé in Maimana City whiel an elder of a village was killed, according to officials.

Four children were injured in Maidan Wardak province in a blast triggered from an Explosive Ramnants of War (ERW).

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News, some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

Previous week, eight people were killed and wounded in Afghanistan.

Continaution of sanctions and IEA reaction

The UN Security Council last week extended for 14 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against the IEA and associated individuals and entities that threaten Afghanistan's peace, stability and security.

IEA Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said:“We condemn this decision of the continuation of sanctions, continuing the sanctions on Afghanistan will undermine the rights of the Afghan people, sanctions have not yielded any results as pressure in the past, It is not logical to repeat the failed experience and the losses will only reach the common people.”

Fitrat said this decision was also in violation with human rights, and the Islamic Emirate wanted relations with all sides, including the United Nations, to be normalized.

Russian parliament legislation to remove IEA from balck list

Russian parliament has voted in favour of a law that makes it possible to remove the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from its list of banned organisations.

Parliament's lower house, the Duma, approved the bill in the first of three required readings, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has been gradually building ties with the interim Afghan government, which President Vladimir Putin hailed in July as an ally in fighting terrorism.

IEA Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said:“We consider this a positive step and it will be a positive step in the development of relations between Afghanistan and the Russian Federation; other countries should also take similar action and remove the Islamic Emirate from the list of banned groups.

Afghanistan is not isolated: IEA

According to reports, last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had urged Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria to keep its promises of forming an inclusive government, while also advising the group to learn from the global isolation faced by IEA.

In reaction, IEA's deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Afghanistan was not isolated and enjoyed political, economic, and diplomatic relations with many nations.

He added:“We have active political representation in various countries, and we have exchanged delegations with key global players. The Islamic Emirate has been fully committed to the Doha Agreement.

Without providing further specifics, Fitrat insisted the recent changes in Afghanistan were made in line with the Sharia law and urged other nations to refrain from meddling in the country's internal matters.

Continuation of aid

Last week, Japan announced $27.5 million in humanitarian and basic needs assistance to Afghanistan, the European Union announced €19.8 million to promote sustainable economic growth in Afghanistan and reduce reliance on humanitarian aid, and Sweden announced $9 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

