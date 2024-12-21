Police arrests two suspected witchdoctors for allegedly attempting to bewitch President Hichilema
12/21/2024 12:51:09 PM
(MENAFN) Two suspected witchdoctors were caught in Zambia's capital, Lusaka, on Friday for allegedly trying to "bewitch" President Hakainde Hichilema, Police stated.
Police deputy Rae Hamoonga stated in a statement the suspects had been officially detained and accused of professing knowledge of witchcraft, possession of charms, and cruelty to wild animals.
“The suspects, identified as Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Leonard Phiri, 43, were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon and are alleged to be practicing witchdoctors,” Hamoonga declared, in addition to that preliminary investigations showed that the two individuals were engaged by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of Emmanuel, a previous independent member of parliament, to use the charms to harm Hichilema.
He stated Nelson Banda was recently on the run.
Police announced the suspects revealed that they were vowed a payment of 2 million Zambian Kwacha (more than USD7,000) following the completion of their task.
