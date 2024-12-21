Ukraine's Army Performs Its First Ever Attack Employing Robotic Systems Only - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian have for the first time conducted their first ground attack exclusively using unmanned ground and FPV drones. This emphasizes Ukraine's long-term efforts to employ hi tech innovations in ground operations.

That's according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, seen by Ukrinform.

ISW experts refer to a spokesman for the brigade operating in the Kharkiv axis, who on December 20 reported that the Ukrainian military conducted their first ground attack exclusively using robotic systems instead of infantry near Lyptsi, successfully destroying Russian positions. The date of the attack was not specified.

According to the spokesman, the Ukrainian Army conducted the attack using dozens of UGVs equipped with machine guns, and also employed UGVs to both lay and clear mines in unspecified positions in the area.

ISW analysts noted that Ukrainian officials had repeatedly emphasized Ukraine's efforts to utilize technological innovations and asymmetric strike capabilities to offset Ukraine's manpower limitations in contrast with Russia's willingness to accept unsustainable casualty rates for marginal territorial gains.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the Kabul 9 special unit with the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry used FPV drones to destroy five Russian military trucks, two UAZ vehicles, a Niva SUV, and an ATV carrying Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia region in the past week.

Photo: Ministry of Defense