Sahitya Kala Parishad, Government Of NCT, Delhi Cordially Invites You To Bharatmuni Rang Utsav 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 20, 2024 – Sahitya Kala Parishad, of NCT of Delhi, is delighted to announce the annual theatre celebration Bharatmuni Rang Utsav, a four-day festival dedicated to showcasing the best solo and duet dramas of the year. The event will be held from December 23 to December 26, 2024, at the LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, New Delhi, with performances beginning daily at 5:00 p.m. This festival is a celebration of the richness of Indian theatre, bringing together acclaimed playwrights, directors, and performers to present a series of compelling productions.



The festival will kick off on December 23 with the inauguration ceremony, graced by Shri Saurabh Bhardwaj, Hon'ble Minister of Art, Culture & Languages. Speaking about the festival, he said, "Bharatmuni Rang Utsav is a celebration of India's unparalleled artistic heritage. It brings forth the brilliance of our playwrights and directors while fostering a love for theatre among audiences of all ages. I encourage everyone to participate in this extraordinary cultural experience."



The lineup of performances includes an impressive array of plays spread across four days. The opening day, December 23, features Asmanjas Babu (written by Satyajit Ray and directed by Utpal Jha), Aakhiri Hila (written by Munshi Premchand and directed by Durga Sharma), and Dhundh (written and directed by Amul Sagar). On December 24, audiences can enjoy Intzar (written by Saadat Hasan Manto and directed by Amar Sah), Purush, The God of Few Inches (written and directed by Shuddho Banerjee), and Qissa Aadmi Ka (written and directed by Abdus Salam Ansari).



The third day, December 25, promises riveting performances, including Khaali Botlein Khaali Dibbe (written by Saadat Hasan Manto and directed by Jitin Gaur), Hamlet Hartaj V/S The Co. (written and directed by Mridul Chawla), and Mere Kabir – DastanGoi (written and directed by Syed Sahil Agha). The grand finale on December 26 will feature Trishna (written and directed by Sampa Mandal), Marnoprant (written by Surendra Verma and directed by Laxmi Rawat), and Digdarshak (written by Priyam Jani and directed by Sunil Chauhan).



This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for theatre enthusiasts and newcomers alike, celebrating the vibrancy of Indian drama.





