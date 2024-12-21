Tamannaah Bhatia's Wealth Skyrockets In 2024, Take A Look At Her ₹120 Crore Net Worth, Assets, Luxury Cars And Homes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamannaah Bhatia's fame pounced to another level this year following her successful releases. From 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', 'Aakhri Sach' to 'Aranmanai 4,' the year was a roller coaster ride for the 35-year-old actress. 'Aaj Ki Raat' and 'Kaavaalaa' were Tamannaah Bhatia's two major hit songs which became a sensation in 2024. Besides this, she has been a part of the 'Dabangg' tour with Salman Khan.

Notably, her net worth shot up from ₹111 crore in 2023 to ₹120 crore in 2024, marking around ₹10 crore rise.

Tamannaah owns a house in Mumbai's Versova, on the 14th floor of the Bayview Apartment. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress mortgaged three apartments in Mumbai for ₹7.84 crore, according to Propstack. These properties are located in Lokhandwala , Andheri West, and together they cover a total area of 2,595 sq. ft. She also paid ₹4.7 lakh in stamp duty.

In addition to her real estate, Tamannaah owns several luxury cars, including a BMW 320i valued at ₹43.50 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz GLE priced at ₹1.02 crore. Her car collection also features a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport worth ₹29.96 lakh and a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport, priced at ₹75.59 lakh.

It is speculated that Tamannaah will tie the knot with Vijay Varma in the coming year, as per media reports.

Known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She was honoured with several accolades, including two Santosham Film Awards, two SIIMA Award and the Kalaimamani Award.

She began her acting career in 2005 with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and then went on to debut in Telugu cinema in the same year with Sree. She debuted in Tamil cinema in 2006 with Kedi.