'Invoking Ambedkar's Name Ensures A Life Of Dignity', K'taka Minister Takes Dig At HM Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) Criticising Home Amit Shah for his remarks on B.R. Ambedkar in the Parliament which the Opposition termed as "disrespectful" towards the architect of the Constitution, leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that invoking Babsaheb's name ensures a life of dignity.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Kalaburagi, Priyank -- the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge -- said: "Chanting God's name a thousand times may or may not guarantee heaven in seven lifetimes, but invoking Ambedkar's name ensures a life of dignity in social, economic and fronts in this very lifetime.”

Kharge further said that the Home Minister was bitten by a rabid dog -- a remark that is likely to stir a row.

"We will chant the name of Ambedkar and the Constitution thousands of times. What their problem is they don't have Ambedkar's thoughts on their minds and there is no scope for equality in them," he stated.

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, Priyank Kharge said the case involved bail and was not a matter of victory or defeat for any party.

"The BJP is claiming victory for truth and a setback to Congress. How is it a setback for us? Let the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report come, and then we'll see. The BJP isn't the only party aware of the law; we know it too," he said.

Criticising Ravi, the Congress leader said: "In the Legislative Council, a woman (minister) was insulted, and many MLAs supported him. Despite the wrongdoing, Ravi hasn't acknowledged his mistake, which shows his arrogance.

"Has any BJP leader condemned this act? Instead, they all stand united, which means they support such behaviour. Does this not make them all like 'Dushasana'? Have they done anything to uplift the lives of people? All they do is spread fire and create chaos."

Continuing his criticism of the BJP and its leaders, he said: "BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said he would look into the matter but didn't take a stand against Ravi's statements. Instead, he commented that BJP leaders don't wear bangles and they won't sit quietly.

"Isn't this a direct insult to those who wear bangles? What does Vijayendra have to say about this? When even revered leaders like Appaji (former CM B.S. Yediyurappa) faced a POCSO case, what did they do? They didn't even issue a notice in BJP MLA N. Munirathna's case."

Kharge further dismissed BJP's allegations that the Congress government was engaging in vindictive politics.

"After coming to power, have we caused any trouble to anyone's property or assets? The BJP knows how to turn lies into truth; it's their style of politics. Ours is progressive politics," he stated.