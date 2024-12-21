Portfolio Allocation To Ministers On Saturday Night Or Sunday: Maha CM Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the portfolio allocation to ministers will be released on Saturday night or Sunday.

He made this announcement at the press after the conclusion of a weeklong winter session of the state legislature.

Fadnavis had expanded his cabinet with the induction of 39 ministers from BJP (19), Shiv Sena (11) and NCP (9) on December 15, a day before the commencement of the winter session from December 16. He had said that the portfolio allocation will be done in two days.

However, the six-day winter session concluded without portfolio allocation. The ministers participated in the proceedings as a collective responsibility while moving the resolutions or presenting the supplementary demands or various legislative Bills as well as reports of state undertakings.

The MahaYuti sources said that the delay was due to the time taken by the alliance partners to arrive at a consensus on the allocation of ministries among themselves.

BJP has already rejected Shiv Sena's demand to leave the home department for Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In addition, the BJP has also rejected Shiv Sena's proposal to give revenue and housing departments to it. BJP will retain revenue while it is expected to give housing to NCP. After Ajit Pawar joined the MahaYuti in July 2023, the BJP had promised to give housing to it but it did not happen that time.

According to sources, the BJP is expected to retain home, revenue, energy, irrigation, rural development, labour, general administration, forest, cultural affairs, tourism, higher and technical education, tribal development and public work.

Shiv Sena is likely to get urban development, school education, public health, environment, transport, water supply, and public work only with regard to the functioning of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and industry.

NCP is expected to retain planning and finance, agriculture, cooperation, medical education, sports and ports, relief and rehabilitation.