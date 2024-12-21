Odela 2 Poster: Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Naga Sadhu' Look Unveiled On Her Birthday, Netizens Hope For National Award

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Odela 2: The poster of the Telugu action thriller Odela 2 was released on the birthday of the film's leading actress, Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Tamannaah will be playing the role of Naga Sadhu.

The makers of Odela 2 have released the poster of the in which Tamannaah Bhatia is seen as Naga Sadhu. The could be seen with an intense look, standing on top of a skull along with a background of many skulls and vultures in the air.

Producer Sampath Nandi shared the poster of the film while wishing Tamannah on her birthday.

"To the warrior... who is SHIVA n SHAKTI both embodied into one, Happy Birthday dear @tamannaaahspeaks

May the divine force be wid you, always," Nandi wrote on Instagram.





Netizens have showered praises on her look.

One of the users said,“She can do any role with ease.”

Another added,“Happy Birthday My Dear Tammu @tamannaahspeaks. Hope This Movie Bring you National Award and showcase the great actor in you.”

“Wow, next level guruji,” said another user.

Reportedly, the actress has undergone immense training for her role.

Apart from Tamannah, the film stars actors such as Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

The movie is a sequel to the film Odela Railway Station, released in 2022. The story of the film is about a serial killer who kills all the newly married women in the village of Odela. This case was assigned to a young trainee IPS officer posted to the village. The film is about his journey to find the criminals. The movie is reportedly based on real-life incidents.

Odela 2 is eyeing a pan India release with the leading actress Tamannaah Bhatia charging a whopping ₹4 crore for the film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the Tamil Film Industry, according to a report by 123Telugu.

The actress was last seen in special appearances in movies including Stree 2, Vedaa, Sikander ka Muqaddar. Recently her song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the film Stree 2 went viral on social media.



