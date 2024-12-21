DHL Courier Scam: How To Spot Fake Delivery Notes, QR Code 6 Ways To Avoid Getting Duped

(MENAFN- Live Mint) DHL courier delivery scams: The scams related to DHL courier delivery have been reported far and wide from across the world, apart from India. Recent reports of delivery scams in Ireland and Singapore also surfaced.

The shocking aspect of these scam reports is that the fraudsters not only replicated the style, font, tone and language used by DHL, but also the shade of yellow. In the past few days reports of this scam have surfaced as far as Ireland, Singapore and India. The worst thing about this scam is that fraudsters have managed to copy the style, font, tone, language and even the exact shade of yellow colour used by DHL.

| ₹1.3 crore ransom and a dead body! A parcel delivery that shocked Andhra woma

DHL has to maintain consistency with its public communication because it functions as a global courier service, making it prone to scams.

QR code scam

Let's delve into the complexities of DHL delivery QR code scam and how it operates. In cases when the order cannot be delivered due to any reason, the courier service call their client and if they are unreachable, a missed delivery note is left customarily. However, in case of DHL courier service missed delivery note has a QR code and instructions about what steps to take to arrange an alternative delivery attempt.

Recently, DHL India, Ireland and other countries issued a public interest advisory, warning against fake delivery notes.

| 'Make product palatable': Bombay Shaving's CEO to Zomato, Swiggy and Zepto

DHL typically uses a common template, which is the size of a medium postcard, for its missed delivery note. Fraudsters replicate this note to carry out their fraudulent activities.

How to identify fake or genuine delivery note?

| Quick medicine delivery: Startups gear up against giants Flipkart and SwiggyGenuine DHL missed delivery note will have a QR code and weblink that will redirect the user to the official DHL website.Meanwhile, fake delivery note will redirect the user to some other website.DHL will not charge money for re-arranging a delivery.Visit the official courier website and check waybill number, if you receive a missed delivery note.Scan the QR code, that must re-direct the user to the official DHL website.Call DHL India's customer service to verify the missed delivery note.