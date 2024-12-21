Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Meets With President Of Kenya

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, in Nairobi.

Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the President of Kenya. During the meeting, discussions were held on the relations between the two countries, including cooperation opportunities in various fields with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by Azerbaijan's First Vice President, Mehriban Aliyeva. Emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral relations, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the significance of projects to be implemented within the framework of the Foundation's "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project. She mentioned that projects would be carried out in the fields of education, healthcare, environmental protection, combating climate change, and culture, along with educational exchange programs and cooperation on the joint presentation of art pieces in international projects.

President Ruto noted that Azerbaijan successfully hosted the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in November. He expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya.

President Ruto emphasized the great potential for developing cooperation and expanding partnerships in various directions, including climate action, energy, trade and investments, tourism, education, and other areas. He noted that state-level projects, including those supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in education, culture, healthcare, and other humanitarian fields, play an important role in the development of these relations.

During the meeting, an invitation letter from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, inviting President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya to visit Azerbaijan was presented. President Ruto expressed his gratitude for the invitation and stated that he would gladly accept it.