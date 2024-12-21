Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Meets With President Of Kenya
Date
12/21/2024 8:07:36 AM
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
met with the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei
Ruto, in Nairobi.
Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva conveyed
the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, to the President of Kenya. During the meeting, discussions
were held on the relations between the two countries, including
cooperation opportunities in various fields with the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, led by Azerbaijan's First Vice President, Mehriban
Aliyeva. Emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral
relations, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the significance of projects
to be implemented within the framework of the Foundation's
"Development of Education and Culture in African Countries"
project. She mentioned that projects would be carried out in the
fields of education, healthcare, environmental protection,
combating climate change, and culture, along with educational
exchange programs and cooperation on the joint presentation of art
pieces in international projects.
President Ruto noted that Azerbaijan successfully hosted the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change in November. He expressed
satisfaction with the dynamic development of friendly and
cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya.
President Ruto emphasized the great potential for developing
cooperation and expanding partnerships in various directions,
including climate action, energy, trade and investments, tourism,
education, and other areas. He noted that state-level projects,
including those supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in
education, culture, healthcare, and other humanitarian fields, play
an important role in the development of these relations.
During the meeting, an invitation letter from the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, inviting President
William Samoei Ruto of Kenya to visit Azerbaijan was presented.
President Ruto expressed his gratitude for the invitation and
stated that he would gladly accept it.
