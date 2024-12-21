Seven TTP Members, Including Senior Leader, Killed In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani have reported that seven members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including a senior leader, were killed by the country's security forces.

According to Express Tribune on Saturday, December 21, the individuals were killed during an operation in the southwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

The report confirmed that Ali Rehman, also known as“Maulana Taha Swati,” a senior TTP leader, was among those killed in the operation.

The TTP has not yet commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, other reports indicate that a Pakistani security post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan was attacked last night.

According to reports, the attack resulted in the deaths of 16 Pakistani soldiers, with eight others injured.

Pakistani authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the attack.

This comes as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced a surge in deadly TTP attacks against Pakistani forces in recent months.

The escalating violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other tribal regions highlights the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan. Frequent attacks by the TTP have intensified the conflict, leaving both military personnel and civilians vulnerable.

To stabilize the region, the Pakistani government must address the root causes of militancy while strengthening its counter-terrorism operations. A comprehensive strategy involving political dialogue, regional cooperation, and socio-economic reforms is essential to curb the escalating tensions and restore peace.

