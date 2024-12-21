Central Leadership Will Decide CM Face For 2025 Assembly Polls: Bihar BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2025 Assembly elections, will be taken by the party's central leadership.

"We are smaller stature leaders who would not decide on it," Jaiswal said while he along with Deputy Chief Vijay Kumar Sinha were on the way to Delhi for the high-level meeting with the Central leadership of BJP.

The discussions in Delhi would be aimed at addressing the current situation in the state, organisational matters, and strategic planning for the Assembly elections.

Jaiswal clarified that the meetings, including the NDA state presidents in Patna on Friday evening, did not involve discussions on any specific Chief Ministerial candidate.

"The discussions in the meeting focused on the NDA grassroots efforts, such as organising a workers' conference in every district beginning in Bagaha from January 15, rather than leadership selection," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal emphasised the collaborative nature of the discussions, which included the presidents of all five NDA constituent parties in the state.

The state presidents of all constituent parties of the NDA joined together for a high-level meeting at the residence of JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha.

During the meeting, Jaiswal, HAM (Secular) state president Anil Kumar, LJP(RV) state president Raju Tiwari and RLSP representative Raju Tiwari, attended the meeting along with notable leaders of the JD-U including Lalan Kumar Sarraf, a legislative councilor and treasurer, Sanjay Kumar Singh, popularly known as Gandhi Ji, legislative councilor, Chandan Kumar Singh, State general secretary and headquarters in-charge.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kumar Jha, the Rajya Sabha MP of JD(U) reiterated that the 2025 Bihar Assembly election will be contested on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's face.

Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister after 2025 and NDA will win more than 225 seats in the Assembly polls, Jha said.