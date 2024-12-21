Pakistan's Military Court Sends 25 Civilians To Jail For Involvement In 2023 Riots

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Dec 21 (IANS) Military courts in Pakistan have begun punishing 'culprits' behind the May 9, 2023 with as many as 25 civilians found to be involved in violence and riots in protests being sentenced to jail terms ranging between two to 10 years, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the wing of Pakistan's military establishment, announced Saturday.

According to the ISPR, 25 civilians were convicted for their active participation in attacks on important military sites including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali and other important military installations spread across the country.

The protests were held against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, also the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

ISPR, while assuring that convictions are being announced after fulfilment of proper legal procedures, maintained that the sentencing by Field General Court Martial is the first phase and more convictions would be announced in future after thorough review and investigation into evidence.

As per available details, at least 14 individuals have been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment, while remaining 11 persons have been handed shorter terms between two to nine years.

ISPR stated that last year's May 9 riots were blatant acts of violence that shook Pakistan.

"These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored [the] necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” the statement added.

It noted that on December 13, 2024, a "seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed that the cases pending due to an earlier order of the Supreme Court be finalised and judgements in the cases of those accused found involved in these violent incidents be announced".

The latest convictions come as a major setback to PTI and Imran Khan, who have claimed no involvement in the riots and instead accused the military establishment for using the incident to target PTI and its leadership besides having vested political interests.

Khan, who is serving jail terms in different cases of corruption, has been demanding a judicial inquiry into last year's incident, claiming that he had nothing to do with the attacks on military installations. His party PTI has also raised questions on the trial of civilians in military courts, accusing the government and the military establishment for using the May 9 incident to crack down on Imran Khan, PTI and its leadership, leading to a complete ban from political gatherings, meetings or even public appearances.

On the other hand, the government and the military establishment claims that Imran Khan is the mastermind behind the planned, coordinated and targetted attacks on military installations.