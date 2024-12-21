'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora Seeks FIR Against Youtubers For Trolling Him For Creating Devotional Content - Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Self-styled spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora , popularly known as 'Bal Sant', has sought an FIR against YouTubers for trolling him on social platforms.

Pankaj Arya, advocate of the 10-year-old boy , on Saturday said a hearing was held in court today in the alleged trolling case and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 3, 2025.

| Honoured by Gadkari, threatened by Bishnoi: Meet 'Baal Sant' Abhinav Arora

"We had a hearing in the Court today. The proceeding is underway...The next date of hearing has been scheduled for 3rd January," Arya said.

In the complaint, Abhinav Arora has alleged that the accused YouTubers are running a campaign against Abhinav Arora and the Sanatana Dharma.

Earlier this year, a YouTube expose had called him a fraud after which he filed a case against seven YouTubers for harassment and defamation.

He has been in the spotlight for his religious content on social media platforms. He has around 1 million followers on Instagram.

Abhinav is the son of entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Tarun Raj Arora, who earlier ran an enterprise called Falooda Express.

In October, Abhinav's family had claimed that the spiritual influencer received a life threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

| Who is Abhinav Arora, the 'Bal Sant' Swami Rambhadracharya called 'murkh ladka'?

His mother, Jyoti Arora, had told ANI that Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she had said.

"We received a call message from Lawrence Bishnoi group today where we were being threatened that Abhinav would be killed. Last night, we got a call that I missed. We received a message from the same number today that they would kill Abhinav," she had added.

Recently, Abhinav Arora had hit back at his social media critics by posting a video in which he was seen casually sipping coconut water.

The video came after he was trolled for his eating habits and munching on different kinds of food items.