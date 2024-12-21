Kuwait Football Team To Face Oman In Khaleeji Zain 26 Opening Match

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti's team would play against its Omani counterpart at 8:00 p.m. at Jaber International in the opening match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

Kuwaiti ten-time champion football team hopes to win the match and qualifies for the semi-finals of the tournament, in addition to pleasing supportive fans whp would fill today's stadium.

The Blues prepared for the by holding a training camp that lasted for two weeks in the Qatari capital, Doha, during which they played three international friendly matches, tying with the Yemeni team (1-1) and losing to the Lebanese team in two matches (1-2) and (0-2).

Meanwhile, the Omani football team hopes to win and achieve a good start after its players entered a short internal training camp for six days in preparation for the tournament.

The two teams play in Group A, which would witness a second match between the Qatari and Emirati teams later today, Saturday, at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium.

The opening ceremony of Khaleeji Zain 26 would be held Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, under the patronage of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the participation of eight national teams from Gulf States.

The 26th Gulf Cup edition would be hosted by Kuwait between December 21 until 3rd of January, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah Stadium. (end)

