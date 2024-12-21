From Beirut to Dubai: El Estez Restaurant Opens Its Doors, Bringing an Authentic Lebanese Experience

(MENAFN- MAP) In a major step to expand its regional footprint, El Estez the renowned Lebanese fast-food brand, has officially opened its first branch in Dubai. The restaurant seamlessly blends Lebanese heritage with rich flavors, offering a unique dining experience to fast-food enthusiasts and lovers of authentic Lebanese cuisine.

El Estez is celebrated for its mouthwatering shawarma dishes, complemented by a wide selection of traditional Lebanese favorites, including hummus, fattoush, tabbouleh, and an array of chicken and meat sandwiches. The extensive menu is designed to cater to diverse tastes, ensuring a distinctive culinary experience that resonates with customers from all backgrounds.

Regional Expansion

With successful branches in Lebanon, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, the Dubai opening marks a significant milestone in El Estez’s journey to strengthen its presence in the Gulf region. Positioned as a top destination for Lebanese fast food, the brand is ready to captivate Dubai’s diverse population, a city known for celebrating global cultures and flavors.

Strategic Location and Welcoming Ambiance

The new branch is strategically located in Al Mizhar 1, Dubai, an ideal spot for families, young adults, and food enthusiasts alike. The restaurant’s modern yet inviting atmosphere delivers the warmth and vibrancy of Beirut, creating a space where guests can enjoy both quality food and authentic Lebanese hospitality.

In a statement, Managing Director, Mr. Serge Khoury, said: “We are proud to bring Lebanon’s distinctive flavors to Dubai. Our goal is to offer an exceptional experience that combines fast service, high-quality dishes, and the renowned Lebanese hospitality that El Estez is celebrated for. We look forward to welcoming Dubai’s food lovers and sharing the best of our culinary heritage with them.”





