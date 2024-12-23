Khalistani Grenade Attackers Killed In Encounter In UP's Pilibhit: Two AK-47S, Glock Pistols Recovered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police successfully engaged in a joint mission that resulted in an encounter with three members of the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module. The incident occurred in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit district, where the suspects opened fire on the police during the operation.

The three Khalistani terrorists, identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virendra Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, had allegedly been involved in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police for Punjab, confirmed this breakthrough via a post on X, stating,“In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party.” He further elaborated that this terror module has been implicated in various grenade attacks on police establishments.





The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of Puranpur Police Station in Pilibhit, where joint teams from the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police engaged three suspects linked to a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur.



The Khalistani terrorists were involved in the violent incident that raised security concerns in the region. Following the encounter, the injured individuals were promptly transported to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Puranpur for urgent medical treatment.

Further, as per the Punjab DGP, during the operation, the police recovered two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, believed to have been used in the attacks.

Punjab Police Bust Major Gangster Module in Pathankot

On Sunday, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team successfully dismantled a major gangster module in Pathankot, leading to the arrest of two individuals.



The suspects, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Ashu, a resident of Rauwal in Batala, and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, from Raimal in Batala, were apprehended after police recovered two sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols, four magazines, and 14 cartridges from their possession.

Sunil Kumar has a notable criminal history, including a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was released on bail from Gurdaspur Jail on February 27, 2024. Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had received a consignment of weapons from the Ajnala area of Amritsar, reportedly on the instructions of their handlers, and were preparing to deliver them to an unidentified party.