ADGM Academy Hosts Inaugural Future of Talent Summit at ADFW 2024, Signs Strategic MoUs

ADGM Academy ("ADGMA"), the knowledge arm of ADGM, played a central role in this year's Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) by hosting the Future of Talent Summit, in line with its commitment to empowering the workforce of the future. Seven pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed with leading entities such as Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry,including a strategic alliance with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Ray Dalio, Sandooq Al Watan, Standard Chartered, Visa and the Wealth Management Institute (WMI). ADGM Academy is proud to unveil a transformative milestone—the launch of School of Wealth & Asset Management in Abu Dhabi! in collaboration with the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) and Ray Dalio.





Through insightful sessions, the Future of Talent Summit focused on equipping individuals with critical skills and leadership qualities to thrive in an evolving financial landscape. The event gathered global leaders, industry pioneers, and young innovators to explore the transformation of human capital within the financial industry.



Keynote addresses and panel discussions explored topics such as bridging skill gaps, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth through the integration of technology and leadership development. During the event, Ray Dalio, Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates / Founder, Dalio Family Office, participated in a fireside chat and highlighted the importance of ‘Cultivating World Class Talent’. Another panel discussion with panellists from Brevan Howard, Multiply, and AlFardan discussed ‘Building a Career In Abu Dhabi's Financial Industry’. Representatives from leading educational institutions such as the Sorbonne University, NYU and MBZUAI were also part of this compelling event, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global hub for talent and innovation in financial services.



On the sidelines of the Summit, ADGM Academy formalised a collaboration with Visa that focuses on fintech innovation, research, and curated training programs, while the MoU with Sandooq Al Watan emphasises capacity building for Emiratis, particularly through initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and SME mentorship. The MoU with Standard Chartered aims to advance joint research and governance in artificial intelligence within financial services, while the agreement with WMI introduces globally leading asset and wealth management education programmes to the UAE. The MoU with Ray Dalio establishes a framework for thought leadership and training initiatives, leveraging Dalio’s extensive expertise to advance professional development in the region. The partnership with ADYBC focuses on building a strategic partnership to develop the professional skills of young entrepreneurs, and exchange knowledge through designed mentorship programs.



Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, said: "The Future of Talent Summit represents a prominent platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion, serving as a catalyst for impactful and effective action. Through such initiatives and strategic partnerships, ADGM Academy continues to play its leading role in bridging the skills and knowledge gap in alignment with the sector’s demands and aspirations. These efforts aim to develop an exceptional pool of talent capable of keeping pace with future trends, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to proactive planning and investing in human capital by providing the latest market-driven programmes, skills, and tools that contribute to building a sustainable knowledge-based economy."



Al Mazrouei added: "By hosting the Future of Talent Summit and launching strategic partnerships, we aim to deliver the best programmes and professional practices that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for innovation, education, and talent acquisition. These efforts align with the emirate’s long-term economic vision and reaffirm its commitment to building a resilient and sustainable financial ecosystem that fosters prosperity and development."





