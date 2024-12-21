Ricardo Arjona And Costa Rica: Video Recorded In Limon Has More Than 18 Million Views On Youtube

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Two weeks ago was released on YouTube the Despacito I'm in a hurry Ricardo Arjona. This is an audiovisual that was recorded entirely in Costa Rica, specifically in the South Caribbean , last October.

This past week the recorded that the video has 18.5 million views and is placed in the 22nd position in trends. The first 10 positions in our country are dominated by“reggaetoneros”.

In a statement sent by the representative office of Arjona thanks fans for the support given to this video as well as the two other lyric videos (Todo termina and Nirvana). Among the three report more than 30 million views on YouTube.

“This is an absolute rarity being an independent project that has no collaborations or versions with other genres,” the text indicates. The first image of the recording of Arjona shows the ship aground in Playa Manzanillo .

Accompanied by his guitar, the Guatemalan walks through the streets in a truck after asking“ride”. He is also shown with several children while riding a bicycle and even playing soccer with them.

In the background, on several occasions, the beaches with the turquoise sea can be seen. Palm trees, coconuts and lots of joy are part of the video. The recording culminates with a party in the middle of a bonfire on the beach.

The singer moved to Mexico City to make three music videos: Todo termina, 70% and Mujer. Here he will also director for the first time in his career.“This song, Mujer, will bring a huge surprise and the singer-songwriter himself expresses his great excitement and the care he is putting into every detail for this video.

“This song will undoubtedly be one of the most important songs of the SECO project (the new album to be released in January),” adds the press release. The album consists of 12 songs. The cover is a sepia photograph of Arjona as a child by a stream, symbolizing that intimate connection with its history.

Ricardo Arjona has released a total of 17 studio albums throughout his career. His discography includes titles such as Déjame decir que te amo (1985), Animal nocturno (1993) and Historias (1994), among others. In addition to studio albums, he has also released 17 compilation albums and two live albums.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR