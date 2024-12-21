عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Anantnag

Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Anantnag


12/21/2024 5:07:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 29-year-old man was found dead on Saturday in Sangam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Officials said that a man working at Sangam petrol pump was found dead in his room at the fuel station, reported news agency GNS

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Kifayatullah Khanday (29) son of Kasim Ali Khanday resident of Doda. His body was brought to SDH Bijbhera for medico-legal formalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Cop Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In J&K's Rajouri 27-Year-old Male Body Found In J&K's Doda

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21122024000215011059ID1109019236


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search