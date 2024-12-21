Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Date
12/21/2024 5:07:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 29-year-old man was found dead on Saturday in Sangam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Officials said that a man working at Sangam petrol pump was found dead in his room at the fuel station, reported news agency GNS
The deceased has been identified as Kifayatullah Khanday (29) son of Kasim Ali Khanday resident of Doda. His body was brought to SDH Bijbhera for medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
