Man Found Dead In South Kashmir's Anantnag

Officials said that a man working at Sangam pump was found dead in his room at the station, reported news agency GNS

The deceased has been identified as Kifayatullah Khanday (29) son of Kasim Ali Khanday resident of Doda. His body was brought to SDH Bijbhera for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Follow this to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now