How To Stay Healthy During The Holidays

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Tis the season for whipping up famed family holiday recipes and serving special, homemade holiday desserts. With so many treats surrounding us this time of year, it's easy to accidentally overindulge. Combine the loads of delicious food with cold weather and a lack of regular sleep and exercise (not to mention the stress of the times we are living in), and you might find yourself headed straight to sniffle town.

Thankfully, there are ways you can enjoy yourself while staying happy and healthy this holiday season. Here are some simple and effective tips from Celebrity Nutritionist Neha Ranglani to help you enjoy the holiday season while staying in your best health!

1. Workout at Home

Setting realistic workout expectations is important. Gyms are notoriously empty during the last months of the year, and there is a reason for that. During the cold weather season, extra time is spent with friends and family, and going to the gym becomes less of a priority. But just because you can't go, or maybe you just don't feel like going to the gym right now, doesn't mean you can't sneak some exercise into your day from the comfort of your own home.

A little exercise can boost your energy levels and allow you to feel much better mentally, physically, and emotionally, so ditch the exercise guilt this holiday season and burn off some calories with easy at-home workouts.



California Walnut- Your Best Workout Buddy



2. Substitute Ingredients

Not all holiday recipes need to be strictly followed. Ingredient substitutions are a great way to exercise creativity in the kitchen and pay attention to your health at the same time. For example, skip the breadcrumbs and use finely chopped California walnuts as a coating for fish or poultry instead. Not only is this a nutritious alternative, but it also adds a delicious crunch. They are also an ultimate kitchen essential, delivering a plant-based nutritional punch, endless versatility, and unbeatable flavor. If you're looking to make a variety of sauces this holiday season, grind walnuts into a meal and use them as a creamy and wholesome thickener for your sauces. Remember, there's no need to compromise nutrition or taste when you're making your favorite holiday recipes!





California Walnuts Crusted Chicken



3. Maintain a Balanced Lifestyle

Taking small steps to maintain a balanced daily routine is essential when it comes to sustaining good health during the holidays. Here are some tips that can help alleviate stress, one of the most important ways to stay healthy, especially in these times. Don't forget to:







Get enough sleep : Balancing holiday parties, get-togethers, shopping, cooking, and other typical traditions can be absolutely draining. Make sure you're getting enough rest to let your body recover from all the activity!

Stay hydrated : Dry, cold weather can easily take a toll on your body, so ensure you're drinking enough water each day.

Engage in some form of exercise : Whether you do some squats while you watch your favorite Christmas movie or sneak in a set of push-ups and sit-ups before you hop in the shower, keep your body active in any way, shape, or form.

Listen to your body : Self-care is an important aspect of health, and if your body is telling you it needs more rest or more nutrients, make sure to listen to it. Balance your wants and needs : Depriving yourself of a piece of pie won't make you happy. Exercise may be good for the body, but dessert is good for the soul, so, if you're conscious of your choices during the holidays, you'll be able to have your cake, and eat it, too!



Your health is extremely important, but taking the time to enjoy the holiday season – desserts included! – is a must. Following the simple tips above will help you maintain your health and happiness throughout the holidays so you can spend more time with friends and family, and less time worrying about catching a winter cold.