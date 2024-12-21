Texmin Foundation And Guideline Geo Collaborate To Set Up A Texmin Guideline Geo Lab At Texmin, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 20, 2024 - TEXMiN (Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining) Foundation –Technology Innovation Hub of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has partnered with Guideline Geo to set up a world-class Centre in India for geophysical exploration with state-of-the-art instruments services, and applications to support the industrial and startup ecosystem.



With increasing worldwide development, the demand for minerals is rising. In this context, \"Minerals\" can refer to different rock types and sediments but more likely such as gold, copper, iron, etc. Mineral exploration can be challenging, with large areas to cover, sometimes in very rough terrain, and complicated geological structures hiding the minerals we want to mine. This means that the chosen investigation technique should be able to address these issues.



This can only be achieved by accelerating the advanced practices in geophysical exploration techniques, offering a non-destructive and cost-efficient way of gaining a better understanding of the sub-surface conditions.



With India\'s rising demand for digital innovation, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics into mining processes, and enhancing operational efficiency and safety, this partnership is poised to fuel growth across the value chain of geophysical exploration. It will further strengthen the nation\'s position in the global technology landscape.



\"We are excited to collaborate with Guideline Geo for setting up the TEXMiN – Guideline Geo Lab as it aligns with the TEXMiN bigger mandate for the Nation towards Development of AI/ML/Deep Learning based Non- destructive Technologies (Geophysical, Geological & Remote Sensing) for Mineral Exploration and giving professionals and mining community at large the opportunity to experience and to enhance the technological know-how that is required for delegating responsibilities efficiently. We are committed to training the new generation of innovators, startups, and professionals with future-ready innovation technologies,\" said Prof Dheeraj Kumar, Dy. Director, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & Project Director & Director, TEXMiN.



\"We are proud to partner with TEXMiN to bring a renowned line of powerful and versatile solutions, software and machine control solutions for Geophysical Exploration, supporting the industry. We have, with our well known technologies, over 100 years of experience in this field and are today a global supplier where India is a highly prioritized market\'re looking to share our experiences and expand the knowledge, to India mining market, through the cooperation with TEXMIN ,\" shared Anders Ridstrom, Head (Asia), Guideline Geo. \"



About TEXMiN Foundation:



Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a section-8 company set up by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM- ICPS).TEXMiN aims to develop commercially feasible mineral exploration and mining solutions using cyber-physical systems such as IOT, AI/ML, blockchain, drones, robotics, and satellite imagery. It aims to address the issues and challenges of the mining and exploration industry through the intervention of CPS-based technologies to achieve 3S Mining (Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining leading to Mining 4.0) through operation & process optimization across the mining value chain.





About Guideline Geo:



Guideline Geo is world-leader in geophysical solutions offering instruments, software, services and support necessary to investigate the subsurface guiding users across the world to map the subsurface since 1923. Guideline Geo has world leading brands ABEM and MALÅ which products are being utilised for Mineral exploration, Detecting and mapping Groundwater, environmental and geological risk assessments, and infrastructure site investigation. Its solutions are developed and manufactured in Sweden with global reach through both local offices and a network of distributors covering more than 80 countries. Guideline Geo has close collaboration with leading research institutes and universities all around the world. It is a listed company on NASDAQ First North Growth Market.

