UAE: Want To Be A Cabin Crew Member? How To Get Required Licence For The Job

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Do you want to embark on a career in the sector and become a cabin crew member? As flying services expand exponentially, many cabin crew jobs become available in the and the UAE stands at the centre of this booming industry.

Many in the country have announced lucrative cabin crew vacancies that lure young talents. However the path to joining the country's friendly skies requires an official certification from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

This licence can be obtained only after completing the required initial training with an accredited institution. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Here's what you need to know to get the licence: Required documents

Passport copy

UAE visa copy Type Rating ​Course Certificate (Doc. Ref. TR01). This certificate is issued after completing the Type Rating Course, which covers: Safety and emergency procedures such as learning the location of emergency exits, equipment, and protocols tailored to a particular aircraft. Cabin layout and equipment and understanding the seating configuration, cabin equipment, and other relevant systems of that specific aircraft. Passenger safety and service like how to deliver safety instructions, assist passengers, and manage in-flight service on that specific aircraft model.

Basic safety and emergency procedures (SEP) course certificate

Emirates ID One recent coloured personal photograph Take a look at the photo's required specifications to avoid any delay in the process:

Standard passport size (3.0 x 3.5 cm)

Colour (quality should be at minimum 600 x 600 pixels)

Acceptable formats are, .png, .jpg or .jpeg

Taken within six months of the application

With a plain white background, full-face view, both ears visible, both eyes open and a neutral face expression

Wearing a hat or head covering that obscures the hairline is not acceptable, unless worn daily for a religious purpose Headphones, wireless hands-free devices, glasses or similar items are not acceptable Photo: Screengrab from GCAA's website Fees, duration Fees, duration This service costs Dh1,700 and to fast-track the process, applicants can pay an extra Dh200. Payment can be made by a bank transfer to GCAA's bank account, online using Visa/ Master Card, Apple Pay, or Samsung Pay or via a cheque deposit. It takes four working days to get the license and only two working days for fast track procedures. If you need the license to be delivered by a courier, additional costs will apply. Steps

Login to the GCAA website using the UAE Pass.

Link your GCAA account to your UAE Pass. Register if you do not have a GCAA account.

Upon registering, you will receive an automated email notification containing your credentials to login on the GCAA website.

Once you get the credentials, press the“Login” link found on the top navigation bar of the website.

Enter the username and password which you received from GCAA.

Press the“Log in” button to sign into the GCAA website and navigate to service catalogue page to access the required e-service.

Choose the service from the e-services section, submit the documents and pay the fees.

The GCAA will review the application to make sure all regulatory requirements have been adequately addressed. Collection of the license can be made at GCAA Dubai Office or it can be delivered by a courier. Steps