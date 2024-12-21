Hamad Medical Corporation And PHCC Expand Mental Health Services In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building on a joint commitment to improving access to mental services and reducing the stigma associated with it, Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Mental Health Service (MHS) and the Primary Corporation (PHCC) announced expansion of its specialist, integrated clinics within a primary healthcare setting.

MHS, in collaboration with the PHCC will, this month, launch an additional 24 specialist clinics within PHCC facilities, providing easier access to assessment, and care for a range of mental health conditions for patients in the following locations:



Al Waab Health Center

Al Sadd Health Center

Al Mashaf Health Center

Qatar University Health Center Al Wajba Health Center

Dr. Majid Al Abdulla, Chairman of Psychiatry at HMC, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that“Not only is this expansion a benefit to patients, it provides us with the opportunity to complete the redevelopment of our Hospital in Salwa Road”. He went on to say,“I held my first clinic at Al Saad Health Center and was delighted with the way I was received in the center and the very smooth running of my clinic. My patients were very happy with the new arrangements, we are keen to continue to work together to build on the early success.”



Dr Samya Al Abdulla, Senior Consultant Family Physician and Executive Director of Operations, PHCC explained that“By integrating Specialist Mental Health services within primary care, patients benefit from a holistic approach to health. This model allows for simultaneous management of both physical and mental health issues, leading to better health outcomes. The expansion of clinics means that more individuals can access mental health care without the barriers often associated with such specialized services. Patients can easily receive timely assessments and interventions, reducing wait times and improving quality of care.”

She further explained that“This expansion is a crucial step in our mission to provide accessible and comprehensive healthcare services. By integrating psychiatry into our primary care clinics, we are not only improving access to mental health services but, ensuring that our patients receive the care they deserve. The partnership between PHCC and HMC Mental Health Service has been instrumental in facilitating this expansion, ensuring that patients have greater access to essential services in a familiar and supportive environment.”

Iain Tulley, Chief Executive Officer of HMC's Mental Health Service, emphasized the value of this collaboration adding that“Our partnership with the PHCC underscores our shared vision for integrated healthcare delivery. It ensures that patients continue to receive seamless, high-quality mental health care while fostering innovation and collaboration between primary and specialized services. We are grateful to our PHCC colleagues for the shared commitment in improving mental health care across Qatar.”

The continued collaboration between HMC and the PHCC to deliver mental health services is a critical step in providing contemporary and comprehensive integrated mental health services to ensure easier access to care for patients.