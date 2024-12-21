Turkish Airlines Sets Record For Flying To Most Countries

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Istanbul: Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's flag carrier, has been awarded the Guinness World Record (GWR) for "operating flights to the most countries" worldwide.

Between September 2023 and September 2024, the airline flew to 120 countries, earning the title for the most countries served by any airline, as announced by GWR .

Bilal Ekşi, General Manager of Turkish Airlines, received the record certificate during a ceremony at Santiago Airport following the airline's inaugural flight to Chile on Thursday (Dec 19). As the only airline to hold this distinction for over a decade, we proudly showcase the strength of our flight network and reinforce our mission to connect people, cultures, and destinations around the globe.”

With the addition of this new route, Turkish Airlines now connects to 131 countries, according to GWR.

Talal Omar, VP – MENA & Türkiye, Guinness World RecordsTM said:“Today, we mark a distinguished milestone for Turkish Airlines, whose steadfast commitment to connecting the world exemplifies vision and excellence in aviation.



This remarkable achievement affirms its vital role in the global aviation landscape, reaching more international destinations than any other airline. We offer our congratulations to Turkish Airlines on this extraordinary accomplishment and declare them, with great distinction, officially amazing.”

-B