(MENAFN) Russian authorities, including law enforcement and the Defense Ministry, claim to have gathered "irrefutable evidence" that the Ukrainian military has repeatedly used white phosphorus munitions, according to Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, Zakharova stated that these incendiary munitions, which were primarily deployed by drones, were observed in multiple incidents during September. She suggested that this increased use indicates Ukraine's ability to produce white phosphorus and implied that its use violates the Chemical Weapons Convention.



Zakharova described the white phosphorus-filled munitions as "indiscriminate weapons" that are prohibited by Protocol III of the Geneva Convention, which restricts the use of certain conventional weapons in populated areas. She condemned their use by Ukraine's forces, referring to them as "Ukrainian Nazis."



In response, Ukraine swiftly denied the accusations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgy Tikhy called the allegations "false and nonsensical," affirming Ukraine's commitment to non-proliferation regimes and its adherence to international standards on weapons of mass destruction.



The use of white phosphorus has been a point of contention between Moscow and Kiev, with both sides accusing each other of deploying the controversial chemical. White phosphorus is known for its ability to ignite spontaneously when exposed to air, creating thick white smoke that obscures movements. However, it also burns at extremely high temperatures, making it dangerous and difficult to extinguish if it comes into contact with skin or clothing. The substance is toxic and can enter the bloodstream, further contributing to its hazardous reputation.



While the Pentagon reportedly considered sending white phosphorus munitions to Ukraine, the White House ultimately rejected the proposal. This potential shipment would have likely involved NATO-standard M825 rounds, which are used for smoke screening and can be filled with white phosphorus.



MENAFN21122024000045015687ID1109018917