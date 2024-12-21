UN confirms over 12,300 deaths, 27,800 injuries in Ukraine since February 2022

(MENAFN) The United Nations has officially attested no less than 12,300 individuals died in Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian conflict, in addition to more than 27,800 wounded since February 2022.



Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs, declared this at a conference of the UN Security Council on Friday, Ukrinform's own correspondent states.

"Between 24 February 2022 and 30th of November 2024, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded over 12,340 civilians killed and more than 27,836 civilians in Ukraine," Nakamitsu announced.



She stated that almost 42 percent of casualties in Ukraine in November resulted from Russia's use of wide-ranging weapons, which marks a huge rose from the last months.



Furthermore, the Under-Secretary-General quoted information from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine for current year: aerial strikes murdered 341 individuals and wounded 1,803 since 1 January to 30th November 2024. This is three times more in terms of the number of deaths and six times more in terms of the toll of wounded resulted by strikes in comparison with 2023.



