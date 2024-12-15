عربي


Winter Tale International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Held In Baku Ends

12/15/2024 3:10:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Winter Tale" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament held in Baku has concluded.

According to Azernews , gymnasts born in 2009-2018 tested their strength on various apparatuses in the competition held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Rhythmic gymnasts from foreign countries also demonstrated their skills at the tournament.

On the last day of the competition, the winners were first determined among athletes born in 2012, 2013, and then 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2015. The winners were presented with medals, diplomas, and gifts.

It should be noted that the two-day tournament also aimed to master the new competition rules that will come into effect next year.

AzerNews

