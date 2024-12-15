Winter Tale International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Held In Baku Ends
The "Winter Tale" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament
held in Baku has concluded.
According to Azernews , gymnasts born in
2009-2018 tested their strength on various apparatuses in the
competition held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Rhythmic
gymnasts from foreign countries also demonstrated their skills at
the tournament.
On the last day of the competition, the winners were first
determined among athletes born in 2012, 2013, and then 2009, 2010,
2011, 2014, and 2015. The winners were presented with medals,
diplomas, and gifts.
It should be noted that the two-day tournament also aimed to
master the new competition rules that will come into effect next
year.
