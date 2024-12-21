False And Misleading: Sisodia Questions Claim Of LG’S Sanction Against Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia has strongly refuted reports claiming that Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of AAP National Convener and former Chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

In a post on X on Saturday, Sisodia wrote,“If LG Saxena has given permission to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, then why is the ED not showing the copy of that permission? It is clear that this news is false and misleading. Stop making empty claims to divert attention from the issue of insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Show where the sanction to prosecute is.”

Earlier, sources reported that LG Saxena had approved the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request to prosecute Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the liquor policy case.

The alleged liquor policy scam is one of the biggest allegations levelled by Opposition BJP against the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

While a PMLA case is already filed against Kejriwal, the trial is yet to begin. Following a Supreme Court directive mandating the LG's approval for prosecuting public officials in such cases, the ED reportedly sought permission through the Chief Secretary.

In March, the ED arrested Kejriwal over alleged money laundering related to the scam. He was released on bail in September after months in custody. Following his release, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister of Delhi and vowed to return to office only after winning the 2025 Assembly elections.

Sisodia, who has also faced legal troubles in the liquor policy case, was granted bail in August after 18 months of imprisonment. The court cited his right to a speedy trial in its decision.

The ED had alleged that Kejriwal and Sisodia made changes in the Excise Policy 2021-22 to help a 'South lobby' in return for a bribe of Rs 100 crore. Out of this, the AAP used Rs 45 crore for campaigning in Goa elections, the ED sources claimed.

Kejriwal meanwhile has appealed to the Delhi High Court to cancel the charge sheet, following which a notice was issued to the ED on Friday.