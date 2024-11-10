Indonesian leader Prabowo trips to China on initial overseas tour

(MENAFN) Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto visited China, his initial overseas trip after being begun in the previous month.



The state trip to China is an element of Prabowo’s couple-week, multi-country journey that consists of stops in the US, Brazil, as well as Peru.



At the request of the Chinese government, Prabowo, 73, will engage in bilateral discussions with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The two parties are anticipated to discuss both bilateral matters and broader regional and international issues.



Then he is going to visit Washington at the request of Joe Biden, the departing US leader.

The former army general is going to embody the Southeast Asia powerhouse at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation yearly meeting, In Peru.



After that, he is going to visit Brazil for a G20 conference.

Prabowo is projected to meet Kei Starmer, British Premier, in London, on his road back to Jakarta.



In addition, he is probably going to fly to some Middle East countries, based on the Jakarta Globe daily.



Ahead of taking off from Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma air force base, Prabowo stated that “This shows how Indonesia is truly respected (by other countries) as seen in how they find it necessary to invite us for both bilateral and multilateral talks to discuss crucial matters that go beyond the economic sphere, but also those related to the existing geopolitical tensions.”



He also pointed out that “Many (countries) are looking forward to seeing Indonesia's role and stance. It is an honor for us. We will maintain good ties with everyone.”

