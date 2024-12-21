President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To President Of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to the
President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
Dear Mr. President,
My dear Brother,
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the brotherly
Republic of Türkiye and to you personally for the unanimous
election of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a member of the D-8
organization at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight
Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) in Cairo, the capital
of Egypt, on 19 December 2024. I am grateful to you for your words
that Azerbaijan's admission to D-8 will contribute to the
strengthening of the organization.
Established on the initiative and under the leadership of
Türkiye 28 years ago, this organization currently works effectively
to enhance the role of developing countries in the world economy,
diversify their economic and trade relations, create new
opportunities, and strengthen their positions at the international
level.
The adoption of the first historic decision in Cairo regarding
the expansion of D-8 is an indicator of international confidence in
Azerbaijan and, at the same time, a source of tremendous pride for
us. The unequivocal support expressed for Azerbaijan's candidacy is
a manifestation of our strong friendly and cooperative relations,
unity, and solidarity with every member country of the
organization.
I am convinced that Azerbaijan, together with all member
countries, will contribute to the mobilization of efforts for the
protection of the fundamental principles of D-8, deepening of
cooperation within the organization, promotion of our common
interests, strengthening of Islamic solidarity, and its
transformation into a great power.
My dear Brother,
I would like to note with a sense of pride that
Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which are underpinned by the resolve
of our peoples sharing deep historical roots, common national and
spiritual values, are at the highest level today. Our unshakable
friendship and brotherhood, our mutually beneficial cooperation in
political, economic, trade, military, military-technical,
humanitarian and other fields, and the large-scale projects we have
jointly implemented are among the important factors defining our
strategic alliance.
I appreciate your visit to Azerbaijan to participate in COP29 in
November and have the warmest memories of our meeting and exchange
of views, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity, mutual
trust, and kindness.
I express my gratitude to you once again and wish you good
health, happiness, and success in your activities, and everlasting
peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Türkiye.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 20 December 2024
