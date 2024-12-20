Investornewsbreaks Sportlync, Inc.'S Golf App Helps Enthusiasts 'Stay In The Game' All Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SportLync provides a year-round for lovers to enjoy the sport.“Winter may bring frost and snow to your local course, but for avid golfers, the season is simply an invitation to explore. Why pack away your clubs when you can discover golf-friendly destinations and connect with fellow enthusiasts? SportLync's GolfLync app, the ultimate social platform for golfers, makes it easier than ever to embrace year-round golf, whether you're traveling to warmer climates or looking for winter-friendly courses near you,” reads a recent article.

“This winter don't let the cold stop you from enjoying your favorite pastime. Turn the season into an adventure with GolfLync and create lasting memories on stunning courses. The app ensures you stay in the game, building connections and honing your skills throughout the year.”

To view the full article, visit

About SportLync, Inc. and GolfLync

SportLync is a technology company focused on creating community-driven platforms within the sports world. Its flagship app, GolfLync, connects golfers based on shared interests, location and skill level, making it simple to find games, join tee times, and build lasting friendships. Now, as SportLync, the company plans to expand into other sports, making it easier for athletes and fans alike to connect across a range of sports communities.

The GolfLync app is available for download using the following text-anchored links:

. Android: GolfLync – Apps on Google Play

. iPhone: GolfLync

For more information, visit GolfLync , download the app, and connect with community on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

As SportLync transitions from a niche golf networking app to a comprehensive sports social platform, the opportunities for growth and innovation are significant. The company is currently raising capital via a Regulation CF offering. To learn more or invest, click here .

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SportLync are available in the company's newsroom at

